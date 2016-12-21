Transitions: Panera closes Westport Avenue location
Panera indicated employees were offered jobs at nearby locations, with Panera having a cafe at 650 Main Ave. in Norwalk but shuttering others in the area, including in Darien. Saugatuck Commercial Real Estate is the listing broker at the Imperial Plaza Shopping Center, which now has vacancies for both end units.
