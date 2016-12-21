Three Juveniles Arrested in Westport Pursuit

Three juveniles in a stolen car early Christmas morning ran a red light and set off a police chase and widespread manhunt for one of them in Westport's center that ended four hours later, police said today. The pursuit of the youth, said to be a 16-year-old from Norwalk, involved a bungled attempt to steal another car, smashing it into a Webb Road garage of its owner, and running through backyards on Whitney Street until caught on Compo Road North.

