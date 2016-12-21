Three Juveniles Arrested in Westport Pursuit
Three juveniles in a stolen car early Christmas morning ran a red light and set off a police chase and widespread manhunt for one of them in Westport's center that ended four hours later, police said today. The pursuit of the youth, said to be a 16-year-old from Norwalk, involved a bungled attempt to steal another car, smashing it into a Webb Road garage of its owner, and running through backyards on Whitney Street until caught on Compo Road North.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC