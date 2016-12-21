The headquarters of Bridgewater Associates at 1 Glendinning Pl. in Westport, Conn.
Bridgewater Associates has cut 150 jobs this year, according to the Wall Street Journal , the result of "renovations" enacted by Ray Dalio after he resumed a more hands-on role this year with the hedge fund he created. From its Westport headquarters and offices in Stamford, Norwalk and Wilton, Bridgewater manages assets in excess of $160 billion, making it the world's largest hedge fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC