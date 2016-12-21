Splash Car Wash at 625 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich, Conn., Wednesday, July 22, 2015.
A Bridgeport resident is accusing car-care company Splash Norwalk of forcing him and other employees to work several hours every day without pay. In a class action lawsuit filed Thursday, plaintiff Javier Llantin claims the Greenwich-based company forces employees to clock out during slow times but requires them to stay on site without pay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC