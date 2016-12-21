Shelton man behind solstice sign is -...

Shelton man behind solstice sign is - Atheist of the Year'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Darien News-Review

Mayor Mark Lauretti placed a sign on the Huntington Green wishing residnets a Merry Christmas, in response to a sign by the Freedom From Religion group calling religion "a myth and a superstition.' ' Mayor Mark Lauretti placed a sign on the Huntington Green wishing residnets a Merry Christmas, in response to a sign by the Freedom From Religion group calling religion "a myth and a superstition.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Fri BPT 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Fri Karma 37
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Thu Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Westport going down the tubes!!! Dec 19 Robdny 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,708

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC