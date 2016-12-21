Salon Elegance, on the Post Road in Darien, is closing Saturday after 35 years.
Through the years 1958 Post Road has been an antique store, a gift shop, the Noroton Post Office and even home to goats. But for the past 35 years, it's been home to Elegance Salon, a hairdressing business owned by 73-year-old Frank Corrente of Darien.
