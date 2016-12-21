Reduce Your Library Fines by Half in ...

Reduce Your Library Fines by Half in January Bring a Non-perishable...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: StamfordPlus.com

The Norwalk Public Library System will cut in half any fines or fees owed by library cardholders during the month of January 2017. Just bring a non-perishable food item to the library - to benefit the organization Person to Person, which provides emergency assistance to needy families in Norwalk, and neighboring towns, Wilton, Westport, and Weston - to have the amount you owe cut in half.

Start the conversation, or Read more at StamfordPlus.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... 6 hr Ahab the Arab 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line 12 hr superman casoria 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Dec 23 Karma 37
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,438,723

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC