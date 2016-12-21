On the market: Southwestern Conn. homes built in 2016
2 sets of sliders access the deck View full listing on Zillow 7 Anthony Ridge Rd, Newtown, CT 06470 4 beds 3 baths 3,300 sqft Features: Gourmet kitchen is open to Family Room with gas fireplace and built-ins. 2 sets of sliders access the deck View full listing on Zillow 7 Anthony Ridge Rd, Newtown, CT 06470 4 beds 3 baths 3,300 sqft Features: Gourmet kitchen is open to Family Room with gas fireplace and built-ins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC