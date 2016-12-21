Norwalk Police Recognizes Narcotics Officers For November Drug, Gun Busts
The Norwalk Police Department has named officers Brian Barrett, Richard Holmes, Owen Lee and David Geismar as November's Officers of the Month. According to a post on the department's Facebook page , the officers were recognized for their efforts on the Strategic Narcotics Enforcement Team, a specialized unit that "consistently" makes quality drug and weapons arrests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC