Norwalk Police Department offers violence prevention course

12 hrs ago

The Grace Farms Foundation will host a Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention class with the help of the Norwalk Police Department in hopes of reducing campus sexual assault, as the area's young women prepare to leave home for the first time.

