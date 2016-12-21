Norwalk Man Takes Girlfriend's Car; Shoplifts Aerosol Cans To Get High
STAMFORD, Conn., -- A teacher's boyfriend took her vehicle so he could get high inhaling an aerosol can and then texted her to "drop the charge" while he was being booked in the police station Wednesday, Stamford Police said. Charged with first-degree larceny, sixth-degree larceny, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension and tampering with a witness is Ryan James Runyon, 28, of 7 Cottage St., Norwalk.
