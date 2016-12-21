Norwalk Man, 79, Dies A Day After Fal...

Norwalk Man, 79, Dies A Day After Falling From Building

A 79-year-old Norwalk man died Wednesday as a result of his injuries from a fall from a roof on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

