Norwalk Couple Charged With Theft, Illegal Use Of Debit Card
Charged with multiple counts of larceny, credit card theft, receiving goods obtained illegally and illegal use of a credit card are Erika Lahaie, 22, of 31 Fair St., and Darnell Richardson, 25, of 12 Grove St. Richardson is also charged with making a false statement to police. A Walgreens employee reported to police in November that a debit card and keys had been taken out of her locker and that the debit card had been used.
