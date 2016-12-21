Norwalk company testing system to detect worker falls
Richard Preli with wireless sensors to detect worksite falls, at the Norwalk, Conn. headquarters of Triax Technologies where he is an information technology support engineer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC