Norwalk Community College Student Takes Top Prize Architecture Contest
NORWALK, Conn.- Norwalk Community College student Stephany Beltran, a student in Professor Jacek Bigosinski's combined Architectural Design I and Interior Design II class, captured first place in a juried competition that served as the final exam for the fall semester course. Professor Bigosinski's students presented their architecture and interior design projects before a panel of judges for jury consideration.
