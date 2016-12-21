Norwalk Community College Student Takes Top Prize Architecture Contest

NORWALK, Conn.- Norwalk Community College student Stephany Beltran, a student in Professor Jacek Bigosinski's combined Architectural Design I and Interior Design II class, captured first place in a juried competition that served as the final exam for the fall semester course. Professor Bigosinski's students presented their architecture and interior design projects before a panel of judges for jury consideration.

