Norwalk building to offer executive suites
Fischel Properties executive rental space at 10 Hoyt Street, onetime headquarters and manufacturing plant for Hotchkiss Staplers in Norwalk, Conn. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|3 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Thu
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC