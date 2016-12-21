Menorah Lighting Set for Tuesday

For the 11th year, there will be community menorah lighting to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Compo Acres Shopping Center, 400 Post Road East, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Sponsored by the Schneerson Center of Norwalk, the ceremony will take place beginning at 6 p.m. near Trader Joe's and the Wells Fargo Bank. It will be led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.

