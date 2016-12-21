Menorah Lighting Set for Tuesday
For the 11th year, there will be community menorah lighting to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at the Compo Acres Shopping Center, 400 Post Road East, on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Sponsored by the Schneerson Center of Norwalk, the ceremony will take place beginning at 6 p.m. near Trader Joe's and the Wells Fargo Bank. It will be led by Rabbi Levi Stone of the Schneerson Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC