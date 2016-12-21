Maritime Aquarium extends hours for New Year's Eve

The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk will extend its hours for a special New Year's Eve celebration for families on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. The Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk will extend its hours for a special New Year's Eve celebration for families on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. Comic Peter Straus will be featured at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk during a special New Year's Eve celebration for families on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. Comic Peter Straus will be featured at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk during a special New Year's Eve celebration for families on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. Given that New Year's Eve falls on a Saturday this year - considered a perfect family day - the Maritime Aquarium is extending its hours and planning a celebration to engage adults and kids alike.

