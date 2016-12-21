It's Tax Time In Norwalk, Bills Due New Year's Day
NORWALK, Conn. -- Tax bills for real estate, motor vehicle, business personal property and sewer use charges were mailed to city residents beginning Dec. 14 with a due date of Jan. 1 These bills reflect the second installment of charges due on the grand list of Oct. 1, 2015.
