Hanukkah Honors for Westport Police Officer
Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron was asked to light the Hanukkah shamash candle tonight at a Westport memorah lighting at Compo Acres Shopping Center. The candle is used to light the other candles on the menorah, one for each night of the eight-day Jewish celebration, wihich began on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Dec 23
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC