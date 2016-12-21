Greenwich Police Say Norwalk Man Sent Lewd Text Messages To Teens
A Norwalk man was arrested at the Greenwich Avenue Chipotle Restaurant on charges that he had inappropriate contact with younger high school students, including lewd text messages and unwanted touching. He was arrested at the Chipotle restaurant just before 3 p.m. and was charged with one count each of risk of impairing morals and second-degree breach of peace.
