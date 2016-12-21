Greenwich Police Say Norwalk Man Sent...

Greenwich Police Say Norwalk Man Sent Lewd Text Messages To Teens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Norwalk man was arrested at the Greenwich Avenue Chipotle Restaurant on charges that he had inappropriate contact with younger high school students, including lewd text messages and unwanted touching. He was arrested at the Chipotle restaurant just before 3 p.m. and was charged with one count each of risk of impairing morals and second-degree breach of peace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Fri BPT 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Fri Karma 37
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Thu Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Westport going down the tubes!!! Dec 19 Robdny 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,925

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC