First Time Homeowners In Norwalk May Be Eligible For Downpayment Assistance
Families interested in buying a home in Norwalk may be eligible for downpayment assistance from the Connecticut Department of Housing and the Housing Development Fund . The fund allows income-eligible first-time homebuyers to qualify for up to $25,000 in downpayment and/or closing costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|1 hr
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|7 hr
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC