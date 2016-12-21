Fairfield County Lice Experts Remind Vacationers To Pack Caution
With Fairfield County families gearing up to go away this holiday season, Allyson Greifenberger and Kristy Gordon, owners of the Greenwich and Norwalk-based The Hair Genies , recommend packing caution. Girls should wear their hair pulled back in ponytails, advises Greifenberger, and parents should ideally pack the salon's preventative mint spray as a precaution.
