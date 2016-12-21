Darien Man Faces DUI After Colliding ...

Darien Man Faces DUI After Colliding With Norwalk Police Vehicle

A Darien man who collided with a Norwalk Police cruiser about 100 yards from the Norwalk Police headquarters late Thursday has been charged with driving under the influence and failure to move over near an emergency vehicle. The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Thursday while the cruiser had its lights and sirens activated at the scene of a collision near the intersection of 24 Monroe St. and State Street, Norwalk Police said.

