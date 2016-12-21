CT: Norwalk Transit Bus Fares $1.75 Starting Jan. 8
Dec. 20--NORWALK -- Norwalk Transit District bus riders will ring in 2017 by digging a little deeper into their pockets. Starting Jan. 8, cash fares will increase from $1.50 to $1.75, and buses will go from a transfer, or trip-based pass system, to timed passes, according to the Transit District.
