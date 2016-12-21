Connecticut to ring in New Year with minimum wage increase
Norwalk High School students Denise Mejia and Luis Guerra help customers Valeria Maya and her son, Samuel Ospina, 6, on Friday at My Three Sons in Norwalk . As of the first of the new year, minimum wage will rise to $10.10 per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Thu
|Ahab the Arab
|2
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Thu
|superman casoria
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Dec 23
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Dec 22
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC