Community Soundings: Chamber awards, ...

Community Soundings: Chamber awards, a grant and more

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

Volunteers from the 1st Congregational Church of Darien Bob Lydecker and Sarai Lomeli pass out hams to go with a complete Christmas dinner to those in need at the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk Conn. The hams were donated by St. Mathews church and along with bags of donated canned food, pastries and drinks more that 125 families will benefit from the program on Thursday December 22, 2016 in Norwalk Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport man allegedly punched two men in Fai... 6 hr BPT 1
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Thu Ahab the Arab 2
News A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line Thu superman casoria 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Dec 23 Karma 37
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Dec 22 Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,542 • Total comments across all topics: 277,469,732

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC