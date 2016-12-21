Community Soundings: Chamber awards, a grant and more

Volunteers from the 1st Congregational Church of Darien Bob Lydecker and Sarai Lomeli pass out hams to go with a complete Christmas dinner to those in need at the Open Door Shelter in Norwalk Conn. The hams were donated by St. Mathews church and along with bags of donated canned food, pastries and drinks more that 125 families will benefit from the program on Thursday December 22, 2016 in Norwalk Conn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.