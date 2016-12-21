Be Safe, Check Elderly In Cold Weather, Norwalk Health Department Says
The elderly are at an especially high risk of hypothermia so the city's health department asks residents to check on their older neighbors when it's cold. As the region deals with bitter cold - the temperature is expected to dip again tonight to around 27 - officials offer the following tips for everyone to stay warm and safe hen the mercury drops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal...
|Fri
|BPT
|1
|Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13)
|Fri
|Karma
|37
|Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Robdny
|35
|Lousy towns!
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|2
|Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up'
|Dec 21
|Robdny
|11
|Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn.
|Dec 21
|BPT
|1
|Westport going down the tubes!!!
|Dec 19
|Robdny
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC