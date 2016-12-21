2 injured in car accident in Westport

2 injured in car accident in Westport

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: News12.com

Authorities say two people are recovering this morning after their car veered off of the Merritt Parkway and into the woods. It happened around 10:30 Authorities say two people are recovering this morning after their car veered off of the Merritt Parkway and into the woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fairfield police: Employee stole cars from deal... Fri BPT 1
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Fri Karma 37
Paul H Burnham and the Gangstalking Case covere... (Dec '09) Thu Robdny 35
Lousy towns! Dec 21 Robdny 2
News Sharpton tells Stamford audience: - Stand up' Dec 21 Robdny 11
News Early voting initiative makes comeback in Conn. Dec 21 BPT 1
Westport going down the tubes!!! Dec 19 Robdny 3
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,871 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,703

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC