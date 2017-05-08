Summit County man sentenced to life a...

Summit County man sentenced to life after third conviction in girlfriend's 1992 killing

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

A Summit County man found guilty for the third time in the 1992 killing of his girlfriend has again been sentenced to life in prison. Willard McCarley, 53, of Northfield, was found guilty Wednesday of one count of aggravated murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Charlene Puffenbarger.

