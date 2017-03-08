Trio convicted of using FedEx to ship cocaine from California to Ohio
Christopher Fitzgerald, 42, of Beachwood, Rashard Smith, 42, of Northfield and Chiquita Anderson, 43, of Bedford, were convicted of conspiracy and other drug-related charges. A federal jury in Akron found them guilty after a trial that lasted more than a week.
