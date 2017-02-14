Watch Easton Corbin Channel His Inner...

Watch Easton Corbin Channel His Inner Tabloid Talk Show Host During Concert

Read more: WKHX-FM Atlanta

Easton Corbin had a little fun during his show at the Hard Rock in Northfield, Ohio, on Feb. 11 by channeling his inner tabloid talk show host. Two fan club members, Cory and Amanda, requested that Easton reveal the sex of their forthcoming baby in a Maury Povich-like manner.

