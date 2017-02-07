Urine Vandalism at OH Fire Station Co...

Urine Vandalism at OH Fire Station Could Go Unsolved

Friday Feb 3

Feb. 02--Vandals who coated Northfield Center Township firefighting gear with a substance thought to be urine didn't use "human substances," investigators have determined. Summit County sheriff's deputies suspected in September that vandals had urinated on the gear at the former Northfield Center/Sagamore Hills Fire District substation, causing more than $15,000 in damage.

