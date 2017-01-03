Wrenn & Loney repeat as Northfield champs
Ronnie Wrenn Jr. again topped the local driving ranks in 2016, winning 612 races over the Flying Turns. His nearest competitor, Aaron Merriman, drove 533 winners.
