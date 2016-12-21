Grand Circuit enters final week of 2016 season
Harness Racing This Week: Courageous Lady, Northfield Park, Northfield, Ohio and Hap Hansen Progress Pace final, Dover Downs, Dover, Del. Schedule of events: The Grand Circuit begins its final week of the 2016 campaign on Saturday with the $120,000 Courageous Lady for 3-year-old pacing fillies.
