Book roundup: More books to curl up with on a crisp fall day

Oct 21, 2016

Magdalena, New Mexico was once a booming frontier town where Navajo, Anglo and Hispanic people lived in shifting, sometimes separate, sometimes overlapping worlds for well over a hundred years. This was the world that Adams set out to map, in a work that captures the intimate, complex history of growing up in a Southwest borderland.

