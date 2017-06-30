July rainfall starts with a splash in...

July rainfall starts with a splash in Fairbanks

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

July, typically Fairbanks' rainiest month, hit the ground with a splash Sunday when Fairbanks International Airport received 0.83 inch of rain, close to 40 percent of the monthly average of 2.16 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10) Jun 16 texas pete 25
News Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black... Jun 15 Black King 1
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... May '17 tina anne 28
back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08) May '17 The Insider 18
What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd May '17 kgh127 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr '17 About time 1
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,901 • Total comments across all topics: 282,295,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC