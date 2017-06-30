July rainfall starts with a splash in Fairbanks
July, typically Fairbanks' rainiest month, hit the ground with a splash Sunday when Fairbanks International Airport received 0.83 inch of rain, close to 40 percent of the monthly average of 2.16 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
