Borough clerks pull back curtain on running for office with open house
They have teamed up to get the word out about upcoming opportunities to serve in local offices by holding an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administrative Center, 907 Terminal St. The clerks from Fairbanks, North Pole and the borough will have information on the available offices, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|25
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May '17
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC