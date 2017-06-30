Borough clerks pull back curtain on running for office with open house

They have teamed up to get the word out about upcoming opportunities to serve in local offices by holding an open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Juanita Helms Administrative Center, 907 Terminal St. The clerks from Fairbanks, North Pole and the borough will have information on the available offices, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.