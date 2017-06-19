Gov. Walker signs survivor benefits bill
Brandy Johnson, wife of slain Alaska State Trooper Sgt. Scott Johnson, gets a supportive hug after speeding to the crowd as Gov. Bill Walker signs HB 23 giving insurance for dependents of deceased firefighters and police officers into law during the bill signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon, June 21, 2017 at Trooper Gabe Rich and Trooper Scott ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|27
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC