Years of budget cuts hamper monitoring of Alaska earthquakes, including Monday's
Helena Buurman of the Alaska Earthquake Center testified on Saturday before the House Finance Committee's subcommittee on the University of Alaska 's budget. Buurman said they have a fundamental government responsibility to protect lives and property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTOO-TV Juneau.
Comments
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC