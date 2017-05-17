Sullivan plans Anchorage 'town hall'
Sullivan reportedly drew a large and generally respectful crowd to a town hall in North Pole last week, where much of the discussion centered around congressional efforts to alter or repeal the Affordable Care Act. Saturday's town hall will follow the same format as his meeting in North Pole, according to spokesperson Mike Anderson.
