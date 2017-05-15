Speaking out on political issues: Increased level of civic engagement good for community
News-Miner opinion: Whether testifying to the school board, City Council or Borough Assembly, taking part in marches for causes they support or showing up to public appearances by members of Alaska's Congressional delegation, Interior residents have been particularly civically active in recent months.
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|9 hr
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|Mon
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
