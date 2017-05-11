Sen. Dan Sullivan plans public town hall in North Pole on Friday
The open event will follow several days in Fairbanks for the Arctic Council ministerial meeting, and time spent earlier in the day in Delta Junction, according to Sullivan's spokesman Mike Anderson. Having "the town hall in North Pole will maximize his opportunity to visit both ends of the Borough," Anderson said in an email.
