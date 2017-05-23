Search for fugitive with history of standoffs prompts Fairbanks store lockdown
Fairbanks police are seeking Michael W. Bracht, 40, on parole violations after his vehicle was tracked to a Fred Meyer store on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. A man previously arrested in a 2014 standoff and currently wanted on parole violations was arrested Tuesday after he prompted officers to lock down a department store during a search, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC