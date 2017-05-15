Homer launches halibut derby, hopeful of a return to hefty winners
The 2016 Homer Jackpot Halibut Derby winner was Austin Nelson of North Pole, who caught a 252-pound halibut on August 17 while fishing with Homer Ocean Charters' captain Travis Blount on the Diamond Capt. Alaska's longest-running halibut derby kicked off on Monday with organizers hoping to end an era of slender winners - and charter boat captains wondering if recent restrictions on the fishery will turn clients away.
