Home invasion attempted at Birchwood Homes

Friday May 26 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

An attempted home invasion in the Birchwood Homes neighborhood Wednesday evening was foiled when the home's occupant fired shots at the suspect, according to Fairbanks police.

