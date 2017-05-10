Fairbanks students stage walkout against proposed education cuts
An estimated 460 middle- and high-school students in Fairbanks and North Pole walked out of their classes Friday afternoon to rally against proposed cuts to education funding, according to staff with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. District staff described the walkout as peaceful, organized and unprecedented.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|17 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|4
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC