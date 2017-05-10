Fairbanks students stage walkout agai...

Fairbanks students stage walkout against proposed education cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: District Administration

An estimated 460 middle- and high-school students in Fairbanks and North Pole walked out of their classes Friday afternoon to rally against proposed cuts to education funding, according to staff with the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District. District staff described the walkout as peaceful, organized and unprecedented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... 17 hr Jeff Brightone 4
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr '17 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
shannon kisgen (Sep '09) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 4
The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11) Aug '16 Crystal Newby 2
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. Supreme Court
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 280,976,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC