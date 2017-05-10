Fairbanks, North Pole students protest threatened education cuts
North Pole Middle School and High School students sing and play instruments together as the gather in Harmony Park in North Pole Friday afternoon, May 5, 2017 while staging a walk-out in protest of proposed school district budget cuts that could affect the music and art programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Add your comments below
North Pole Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|shannon kisgen (Sep '09)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|4
|The MURDER of Shannon Kisgen (Mar '11)
|Aug '16
|Crystal Newby
|2
|Shannon Kisgen (Dec '11)
|Jul '16
|Crystal Newby
|5
Find what you want!
Search North Pole Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC