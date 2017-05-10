Fairbanks, North Pole students protes...

Fairbanks, North Pole students protest threatened education cuts

Friday May 5 Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

North Pole Middle School and High School students sing and play instruments together as the gather in Harmony Park in North Pole Friday afternoon, May 5, 2017 while staging a walk-out in protest of proposed school district budget cuts that could affect the music and art programs.

