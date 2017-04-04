North Pole 4-year-old dies after snow sliding off roof buries her
A 4-year-old girl trapped for eight minutes under snow that slid off the roof of her North Pole home Saturday has died at an Anchorage hospital. Troopers were called to the home shortly before 1:30 p.m. by Baril's grandmother, who said she couldn't find the girl after "a large amount of snow broke free of the metal roof on the residence."
