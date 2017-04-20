Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring break in Alaska is cooler than you think
When my friend asked if I would visit her in Alaska during Spring Break, I thought, "Who goes to Alaska in March?" But despite the lack of activity I assumed there would be during the offseason, we were able to find plenty to do - hike a glacier, road trip from Fairbanks to Anchorage and back, go dog sledding and more. And it wasn't even that cold; we had temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the week.
