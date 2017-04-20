Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring ...

Ice caves to Northern Lights: Spring break in Alaska is cooler than you think

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Denver Post

When my friend asked if I would visit her in Alaska during Spring Break, I thought, "Who goes to Alaska in March?" But despite the lack of activity I assumed there would be during the offseason, we were able to find plenty to do - hike a glacier, road trip from Fairbanks to Anchorage and back, go dog sledding and more. And it wasn't even that cold; we had temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

North Pole Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr 10 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
See all North Pole Discussions

Find what you want!

Search North Pole Forum Now

North Pole Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

North Pole Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

North Pole, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,692 • Total comments across all topics: 280,518,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC